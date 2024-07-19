Kanwar Yatra row: Jamiat condemns order, says it'll empower those seeking Muslims' economic boycott

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Friday condemned the order in Uttar Pradesh asking all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, saying just as the Dalit community has been subjected to untouchability, there is a deliberate attempt to treat Muslims in a similar manner.

Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani said although this decision is being implemented in a specific area, its ramifications will be far-reaching.

"It will empower forces that seek the economic boycott of Muslims and provide opportunities for anti-national elements to exploit the situation," he said.

Madani described the decision as "unjust, discriminatory and a clear manifestation of prejudice".

"Just as the Dalit community has been subjected to untouchability and presented as impure for centuries, now there is a deliberate attempt to treat Muslims similarly and relegate them to second-class citizens," Madani said in a statement.

"This action tarnishes the cultural identity, fabric and grandeur of our nation, which is rooted in the teachings of Buddha, Chishti, Nanak and Gandhi. Such divisive measures will never be acceptable," he said.

Madani pointed out that the areas through which the Kanwar Yatra pass have a significant Muslim population.

"Muslims have always respected the beliefs and practices of the Kanwariyas and have never caused them any harm. However, such an order will severely damage communal harmony and create divisions and misunderstandings among the people," he said.

Madani demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government must immediately withdraw this deplorable decision and focus on fostering unity and harmony among all communities.

Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the controversial order across the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said similar instructions are already in place in his state as well. PTI ASK AS AS