Kanwariya dies in road accident in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old kanwariya died and three others were injured when the tractor they were travelling in overturned in Kulchaura village here, police said.

The incident took place in the Civil lines area while they were returning after paying a visit to the Devikali temple.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava, the tractor flipped over trying to dodge a vehicle coming from the opposite side. The incident killed a man named Kamlesh immediately.

The injured, Mukesh, Amit, and Omendra were rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, Srivastava said. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ VN VN