Kanwariya killed, 8 others hurt as generator kept atop truck falls on them in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A Kanwariya was killed and eight others were injured when a generator kept atop the driver's cabin of a truck following them fell over them in the Ratanpuri area here on Wednesday, police said.

Several groups of Kanwariyas often take along a truck with them that carry their belongings and other items required in their journey.

Circle Office (CO) of the area Gajendra Pal said, "One Dinesh (24), a Kanwariya, was killed after a generator kept over a truck following them fell over him allegedly when the driver applied the brakes suddenly. Eight other Kanwariyas were injured in the incident." The incident occurred near Bensi cut. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The driver of the truck fled the spot after the incident, the police said they are investigating the matter. PTI COR CDN RPA