Kanwariya killed, another injured as bikes collide in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A kanwariya was killed and another injured after two motorcycles collided on the Bareilly-Mathura National Highway here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday on the stretch of road between Nagla Gopi and Rayak villages in the Mursan area of the district, they said.

Two motorcycles being ridden by kanwariyas collided on the Bareilly-Mathura-Jaipur Road, leading to the death of one and injuries to another.

Thirty-year-old Guddu died in the accident, while 24-year-old Kuldeep was injured. Both were part of a group of devotees from Chak Sehna village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said.

The group was returning with a 'Dak Kanwar' from Soron in Kasganj district around 8 pm on Sunday when the accident occurred, he said.