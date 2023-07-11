Kanwariya killed, four family members injured in road accident in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand), Jul 11 (PTI) One 'Kanwariya' was killed and four other members of his family were injured in a road accident in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when the SUV in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree on Dumka-Bhagalpur road, said Officer-in-Charge of Hansdiha police station, Rohit Kumar.

They are all residents of Telari village of Rohtas district in Bihar and were returning home after worshipping in the famous Basukinath temple, the police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Sharma. He was killed on the spot.

The four seriously injured persons - Govind Sharma, Ritesh Sharma, Saroj Sharma and Kameshwar Sharma - were rushed to Community Health Centre in Saraiyahat in Dumka. The doctors, however, referred them to a hospital in Deoghar district.

One member of the family escaped unhurt. PTI COR RG