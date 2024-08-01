Kanwariyas block road near Rajouri Garden: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has received a message of the kanwariyas blocking road near Rajouri Garden after their vehicle was damaged, officials on Thursday said.

"An information was received in Rajouri Garden police station regarding a viral video that kanwariyas jammed road in Rajouri Garden close to metro station. Local police responded promptly and reached the spot," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

The officer said there was some damage to the wheel of a vehicle on which kanwar was being carried and it was repaired.

"There was no damage reported to kanwar. We have further launched an investigation into the matter," he added.

The DCP further said that a video is in circulation, which is showing a damaged car, associating it with the incident.

However, neither any damaged car was found on the spot nor has anyone reported about such an event, he added. PTI BM AS AS