Kanwariyas create ruckus as truck hits their tractor, injures 3

Bareilly (UP):A group of kanwariyas Friday allegedly created a ruckus and blocked traffic on the Pilibhit bypass road after three of them got injured when their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck, police said.

The injured kanwariyas were part of a group returning to their village in Pilibhit from Budaun.

"Three Kanwariya on a tractor-trolley were injured after a truck hit the vehicle near Pheonix mall on Pilibhit bypass road," Circle Officer (CO) Ashish Pratap Singh said, "The enraged kanwariya damaged the truck and created a ruckus. This stopped traffic movement on the bypass road," he said.

The commotion was controlled after the local police assured the kanwariyas that action will be taken against the truck driver.