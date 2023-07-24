Kanwariyas injured in accident in UP's Pilibhit, other pilgrims stage blockade

Pilibhit (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Two kanwariyas were injured in an accident here on Monday afternoon, sparking a protest by other pilgrims who blocked the Pilibhit-Haridwar National Highway, police said.

The accident took place in the Amaria area here when the duo's motorbike collided with another motorbike, Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya said.

Both the injured kanwariyas, who are brothers, have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, Dahiya said.

In a protest against the accident, other pilgrims travelling on the same route staged a blockade, resulting in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the key road stretch, the police said.

Several teams from nearby police stations reached the spot and restored the traffic on the highway after pacifying the protestors, they added. PTI COR SAB RPA