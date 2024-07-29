Kanwariyas vandalize, overturn police vehicle in Ghaziabad after it hits one of them

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A government vehicle, which entered a reserved lane for Kanwariyas on Monday and allegedly hit one of the pilgrims, was overturned by an angry mob, police said.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am near Duhai rapid rail station in the Madhuban Bapu Dham police station area of the city, when an SUV, attached with hydel vigilance, entered the lane which is reserved for the movement of Kanwariyas, they said.

The vehicle, which had a siren and beacon light and ‘Police’ written on it allegedly hit a pilgrim, due to which some Kanwariyas vandalized the vehicle and overturned it in the middle of the road, police said.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online.

Upon getting information, police reached the spot and pacified the kanwariyas.

SUV driver Avnish Tyagi, who has been detained said that he was going to the office of Hydel Kavi Nagar from Muradnagar to attend the duty of Hydel vigilance officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Kumar said.