Kanyakumari MP demands Rs 10 crore compensation for families of dead/missing fishermen

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Monday raised in Lok Sabha the plight of families of fishermen who have died or have gone missing at sea, demanding that death certificates should be issued within three months and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh be provided to them.

The Kanyakumari MP also urged the Centre to grant additional funds for protective measures along the coastline of Kanyakumari which is increasingly vulnerable to sea erosion.

Participating in a debate on the demands for grants for the Ministry of Fishing, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, the MP suggested the introduction of sea ambulances and speed recovery boats in his constituency.

"The coastline of Kanyakumari is increasingly vulnerable to sea erosion, which threatens the safety and livelihood of our fishing villages.

"To safeguard this community, I urge for additional funds for the construction of protective measures along the coastline, which is essential to protect against environmental damage," Vasanth said.

"Currently the compensation for deceased or missing fisherman is accessible only after the distressing delay of at least seven years. This prolonged process adds to the suffering of the grieving families.

"I propose the formation of a fact-finding committee to expedite the process ensuring death certificates be issued within three months and also provide compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the families.

"Many fishermen lack essential social security benefits, health insurance and pension schemes.

"This financial instability aggravates in case of injury or illness. I urge the government to implement a monthly pension scheme for fisherman of age 60 and above ensuring their financial security," he added.

Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Mohammed Basheer urged the government to not give into international pressure about reducing subsidies to Indian fishermen.

"The international maritime boundary line and its violation kind of things, there is another threat now ..subsidy challenge. Internationally there is pressure on the part of the WTO to reduce or eliminate subsidies provided to Indian fishermen. I request the government to not yield to that kind of pressure," he said.