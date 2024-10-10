KAP Sinha assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Senior IAS officer KAP Sinha on Thursday assumed charge as the chief secretary of Punjab.

Sinha, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary, vigilance, general administration and personnel.

He replaces 1993-batch IAS officer Anurag Verma.

The AAP government on Wednesday appointed Sinha as the chief secretary of the state.

After assuming the charge on Thursday, Sinha said the schemes pertaining to the welfare of people would be implemented with even more vigour.

Sinha previously held the charge of special chief secretary, revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, agriculture and farmers' welfare, horticulture and soil and water conservation.

Earlier, he had served in various departments, including finance, taxation, food and civil supplies, higher education, environment and science and technology, parliamentary affairs and general administration.

Besides, he had also served in the union ministries of external affairs, industries and commerce during his stint at the Centre. PTI CHS DV DV