KAP Sinha new chief secretary of Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer KAP Sinha as the new chief secretary, replacing Anurag Verma, according to an official order.

Sinha is a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre.

He was earlier holding the charge of special chief secretary, revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, agriculture and farmers' welfare, horticulture and soil and water conservation.

Verma, a 1993 batch IAS officer, will now preside over the same array of portfolios as additional chief secretary.

He had assumed the charge of chief secretary on July 1, 2023.