Kapil Sibal slams Kejriwal for attacking Congress, asks him to 'stop bickering'

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday said AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's allegations against the Gandhi family were "baseless", while urging him to stop the "bickering" and "together fight the larger battle".

Sibal's criticism of Kejriwal came soon after the latter attacked the Congress leadership. Kejriwal alleged a nexus between the BJP and the Congress, questioning why no big leader of the grand old party was arrested in the National Herald Case.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Sibal said, "Kejriwal ji: When you made allegations against several politicians and others and was dragged to court you apologised!" "Today you made baseless allegations against the Gandhi family (National Herald case). Stop the bickering. Let’s together fight the larger battle!" he said in a post on X.

Kejriwal made the remarks as he met AAP MLAs and councillors at the Constitution Club here.

"We keep on getting offers for a compromise. Now, even people are seeing that Congress has reached a compromise with the BJP. The National Herald case is an open and shut case. But no big leader of the Congress has gone to jail. Five of our big leaders were sent to jail in a fake case," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal told his party members to never "compromise".

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May 2022 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the support of the Samajwadi Party. PTI ASK RHL