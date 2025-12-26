Kapila Vatsyayan: IGNCA to host textile exhibition representing over 50 craft traditions

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) An exhibition of varied textiles drawn from the original collection of noted arts scholar Kapila Vatsyayan, which explores how textiles accumulated over a lifetime, embody memory, cultural continuity, and lived experience, is set to be held here from December 29-January 7, officials said on Friday.

The collection is currently housed at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), and exhibited textiles will represent more than 50 distinct craft traditions from across the country, they said.

The Kala Nidhi Division of IGNCA, which falls under the ambit of the Ministry of Culture, will also organise 'Dr Kapila Vatsyayan Memorial Lecture' -- "Aatmbodh se Vishvabodh" (From Self-Realisation to Universal Awareness) on December 29 on the occasion.

The memorial lecture will be delivered by Bhagyesh Jha, chairman, Gujarat Sahitya Academy, a senior official said.

The exhibition, titled "Abhivyakti – Expressions of the Loom from the Vault of a Visionary" is drawn from Vatsyayan's original collection, now housed at IGNCA.

It presents a "rare and nuanced view of her personal textile holdings".

"The exhibition explores how textiles, accumulated over a lifetime, embody memory, cultural continuity, and lived experience, reflecting her expansive understanding of India's material and intellectual traditions," the IGNCA said.

The exhibition will remain open to the public till January 7.

Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, said 'Abhivyakti' will not merely be a display of textiles, but a coherent curatorial articulation that brings together research, sensitivity, and vision.

Achal Pandya, head, Conservation Division, IGNCA, emphasised on the importance of preserving textile heritage. PTI KND NB