Kapurthala gurdwara clash: SAD delegation meets Punjab governor, demands CBI probe

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Friday and demanded a CBI probe into the incident of clash at a gurdwara in Kapurthala's Sultanpur Lodhi last week.

Advertisment

A home guard jawan was killed while four policemen suffered injuries when a group of Nihangs resorted to 'unprovoked' firing at them at Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib in Kapurthala on November 23.

The incident took place when the policemen tried to get the gurdwara vacated from a faction of Nihangs.

The SAD delegation, which was led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, alleged that the Kapurthala Police "entered the gurdwara premises early morning in full combat uniform with assault rifles and indulged in wanton firing".

Advertisment

Badal said that "evidence in this regard had been submitted to the governor".

The SAD requested the governor "to recommend a CBI probe" into what the opposition party alleged was "sacrilegious armed attack on Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib" in Sultanpur Lodhi on November 23.

The SAD alleged that it had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide.

"The armed attack on the peaceful sangat at 4 am (on November 23) when it was reciting gurbani has reminded the Sikhs of a similar attack on Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar in 1984. The Sikhs worldwide are outraged and they are now seeking justice for this heinous act," said the memorandum submitted to the governor by Badal-led delegation. PTI SUN VSD AS AS AS