New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Shri Karan Singh was on Monday appointed additional director (administration) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, a personnel ministry order said.

Singh is a 1999-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment up to August 1, 2027, it said. PTI AKV AKV ANB ANB