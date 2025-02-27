Karanavar murder convict Sherin, another booked for assaulting fellow inmate in prison

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 27 (PTI) The Kannur town police have registered a case against two women convicts for assaulting a Nigerian national at the women’s prison and correctional home here three days ago.

Sherin, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her father-in-law Cheriyanad Bhaskara Karanavar, is one of the accused in the assault case, police sources said.

An FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by prisoner Kane Simpou Julie (33) accusing that she was pushed down by Sherin while she was going to get water, while the other accused Shabna also assaulted and used abusive words against her on February 24.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday under section 296 (obscene acts) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Sherin, convicted in the sensational Karanavar murder case, has been in the news last month after the Kerala government recommended to the Governor Rajendra Arlekar that she may be granted an early release by reducing her sentence.

She was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 along with three others for crimes under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder.

The decision of the state cabinet to advise Governor to reduce her sentence had drawn widespread criticism.