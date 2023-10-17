Karat deplores Hamas attack, calls Israel's retaliation greater atrocity

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) CPI(M) senior leader Prakash Karat Tuesday deplored the attack on southern Israel by Hamas and at the same time termed the Middle Eastern country's retaliatory action in Gaza as a "greater atrocity". The atrocities by both sides - Israel and Hamas on the innocent people, particularly women and children are "war crimes", the former CPI-M general secretary said.

Advertisment

"We (CPI-M) strongly deplore the killing of innocent people, particularly women and children, during the attack by Hamas in southern Israel. But that does not mean we are blind to the much greater atrocity by Israel which is now taking place in the killing of hundreds of women and children in the savage bombing of Gaza," he said.

Karat, who was speaking at a symposium on 175 years of Communist Manifesto and the present times, said none can equate the violence perpetrated by the victims of oppression with the violence of the oppressor (meaning Israel). Israel, he said, should go back to the pre-1967 borders and the territories occupied after that year should become the Palestinian homeland.

"Israel is very much an outpost and a product of imperialism," the Leftist leader said.

It controls every essential amenity in Gaza, he said, claiming that Israel, backed by the US and its western allies, is poised for a ground invasion of Gaza to clear it and West Bank of Palestinians and seize the land.

"It is an irony that the people who suffered the most under the Nazis and the fascists are today behaving like fascists," Karat added. PTI AMR KK KK