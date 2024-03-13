Karate kids impress Rahul Gandhi with their kicks and punches

Dhule, Mar 13 (PTI) Three young girls in their karate dress impressed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with their kicks and punches as he shared a light moment with them during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in north Maharashtra's Dhule district on Wednesday.

Impressed with the enthusiastic demonstration of their martial art skills, Gandhi gave the girls chocolates to show his appreciation.

The Congress MP, who is known to have an inclination towards combat sports, is himself trained in aikido, a modern Japanese martial art form.

As Gandhi made his way to Malegaon town in adjoining Nashik district, he addressed a gathering from his open jeep at Arvi in Dhule.

After his address, he said "Congress guarantees come with a warranty" (suggesting firm assurance of fulfilling promises).

The former Congress president highlighted a BJP Lok Sabha MP's comments about changing the Constitution, and then asserted, "No power in the world can do so".

Gandhi, who will contest from his current seat Wayanad in Kerala, said people are demanding that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls be held using ballot papers and not EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines).

"People are saying 'EVM hatao', but ECI is not listening. An Election Commissioner resigned recently... just days ahead of the poll schedule announcement. Something must be definitely wrong," he said.

After ending his speech, the Congress leader called some children on the bonnet of his open vehicle.

He asked a nine-year-old boy to repeat after him the Congress guarantees for youths and women which will be implemented if the opposition INDIA alliance was voted to power at the Centre.

Later, Gandhi asked three young girls in karate robes to show their punches and kicks.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which commenced from Manipur in mid-January, will conclude with a rally in Mumbai on March 17. PTI MR RSY