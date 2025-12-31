Karauli coldest in Rajasthan at 4.6 degree Celsius; fog, light rain expected

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Karauli was recorded the coldest place in Rajasthan, recording a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, the Met department said on Wednesday.

Alwar recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius, Dausa 6.6 degrees, Vanasthali in Tonk 6.9 degrees, Pilani 8.8 degrees, Churu 9.1 degrees and Bhilwara 9.6 degrees Celsius, they added.

The state capital Jaipur registered a night temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, while Jodhpur recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

The Met department said a western disturbance is likely to trigger light rains in Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Thursday, while dense to very dense fog is expected in northern, western and eastern parts of the state from January 1 to 3. PTI SDA SMV APL APL