Kargil hill council chairman discusses issues of mutual interest with CM Abdullah in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) The chairman and chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, on Tuesday met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here and held detailed discussions on issues of mutual interest concerning the people of the two Union territories, officials said.

During the interaction, Akhoon highlighted the concerns of the students from Ladakh seeking admission to educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, and stressed the importance of continued cooperation to support their academic future, an official spokesman said.

Abdullah assured full cooperation and extended all possible support in this regard, he said.

The Kargil hill council chairman also raised issues related to the Ladakhi colonies in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the need for basic civic amenities and essential facilities for the residents.

The chief minister responded positively and assured that necessary steps would be taken to address these concerns, the spokesman said.

Later, Akhoon met J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, chief minister’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq, and exchanged views on various matters concerning public welfare and regional development.

Akhoon also met the Minister for Education, Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, and discussed the issue of one-time exemption (OTE) for lecturers.

The minister responded positively and assured that the issue would be examined at the earliest, the spokesman said.

He added that the meetings reflected a shared commitment to working together for the welfare, development and well-being of the people of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. PTI TAS ARI