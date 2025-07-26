Kargil victory showed India's courage, dignity: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The triumph in Kargil War showed India's courage, restraint and dignity Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

She said the Kargil Vijay Diwas is a tribute to the unmatched valour, discipline and dedication of the soldiers of the nation.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month battle on the icy heights of Kargil, including such super-high-altitude locations as Tololing and Tiger Hill.

Gupta said the Kargil War was not just about defending a territory but also battle for defending India's honour, sovereignty and resolve.

"The triumph in Kargil was victory of India's courage, restraint, dignity and devotion to the motherland. We pay the brave martyrs on this auspicious day with gratitude and reverence," said the chief minister.

Their sacrifice fills us with a sentiment of putting the "nation first", she added.