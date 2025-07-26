Kargil Vijay Diwas: 50 ft tall national flag inaugurated in J-K's Doda as tribute to bravehearts

Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) A 50-feet high national flag was inaugurated in Thathri town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday as a tribute to the fallen soldiers of 1999 Kargil war.

The flag at Thathri, serving as a towering symbol of nationalism and respect for the heroes of the Kargil War, was unfurled at a special function organised on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, an official said.

District Development Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh paid rich tributes to the heroes and lauded their supreme sacrifice, describing them as eternal symbols of courage and patriotism for the entire nation.

The commemorative event witnessed the presence of senior civil, army and police officers, ex-servicemen, students and residents of the area.

Floral tributes were offered at the war memorial, followed by the national anthem and stirring patriotic songs that echoed through the venue.

Speakers emphasized the significance of remembering the sacrifices made by the soldiers and called upon the youth to uphold the ideals of unity, bravery and nation-building.

The commemorative event witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers of the Army, the District Development Council Member Thathri, officials from various government departments, ex-servicemen, students and a large number of local residents.

Meanwhile, Army Jammu-based Tiger Division paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War.

The event commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony by General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division and other senior officers, JCOs, and soldiers of the division, a defence spokesman said.

He said the wreath-laying ceremony is a mark of respect and gratitude to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The Kargil War, fought between India and Pakistan in 1999, was a testament to the bravery and valour of the Indian Armed Forces. The victory was achieved at the cost of precious lives, and the nation will forever be indebted to the sacrifices made by the soldiers.

The wreath-laying ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers who fought in the Kargil War. The event was a solemn occasion for the Tiger Division to pay tribute and reaffirm its commitment to the nation's security and sovereignty, the spokesman said.

He said the Tiger Division of Rising Star Corps reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the nation's security and sovereignty, and honors the memory of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in service to the Nation.