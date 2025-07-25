Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations commence with patriotic zeal in Shimla

Shimla, Jul 25 (PTI) The two-day Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration began with fervour and patriotic zeal at the Army Training Command headquarters here on Friday.

The commemorative events, marking India's victory in Kargil war 26 years ago, were inaugurated in a solemn ceremony by Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command, an official statement said.

As part of the event, a ceremony was held to felicitate Kargil war veterans, whose valour and selfless service that inspired the younger generations were recognised.

Several programmes were organised for the visitors, including a captivating photo and video exhibition that depicted the heroism and personal stories of Kargil heroes.

The Multi-Purpose Hall at the historic Gaiety Theatre reverberated with patriotic music, which enthralled the audience and instilled a deep sense of pride and nationhood.

Throughout the event, impactful video clips on Kargil Vijay Diwas and Operation Sindoor were showcased, immersing the audience in the realities, challenges and triumphs of the nation.

"These presentations offered a moving tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of the country's soldiers, keeping the audience engaged and reflective," the statement said.

Senior officials, military veterans, school and college students, NCC cadets and a large section of the local populace attended the ceremony, demonstrating a shared respect for the Armed Forces.

"The proceedings served as a poignant reminder of the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers, who, against all odds and in sub-zero temperatures, defended the nation's sovereignty on the daunting heights of Kargil," the statement added. PTI BPL RUK RUK