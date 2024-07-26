Kargil Vijay Diwas: Maharashtra Guv pays tribute to bravehearts, lays wreath at Colaba War Memorial

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais paid tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war on its 25th anniversary on Friday by placing a wreath at the Colaba War Memorial here.

At a programme organised by the General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area, Bais felicitated 11 'Veer Naris' and also addressed the officers of the armed forces.

Complimenting the officers and jawans for the victory in the Kargil War, the governor appealed to the youths to join the armed forces and maintain the winning streak.

Bais later flagged off the Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorcycle Expedition involving the jawans of 15 Battalion of the Assam Regiment.

The rally will reach Kargil on August 4 and reach Pune on August 15.

GOC in Chief Lieutenant General Pawan Chadha, Flag Officer in Command, Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Major General Bikram Deep Singh, former GOC Lt Gen H S Kehlon and other serving and retired officers of the armed forces were present. PTI PR BNM