Kargil Vijay Diwas: Punjab CM Mann, Haryana counterpart Saini pay tributes to soldiers

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil conflict on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

Mann said the supreme sacrifice made by the brave hearts will always inspire the youth to serve the country with a spirit of patriotism and selflessness.

"We salute the valour and sacrifice of all the brave soldiers who wrote an unparalleled chapter of bravery in the 1999 Kargil War. Their spirit and courage will always be remembered," Mann posted on X in Punjabi.

Haryana CM Saini paid homage to the soldiers, who displayed indomitable courage and valour in the rugged mountains of the Himalayas and hoisted the tricolour in Kargil.

"The bravery, sacrifice and unwavering resolve of such heroic soldiers, who give up everything to protect every particle of the motherland, continues to keep the eternal and sacred flame of patriotism burning bright among the youth of the nation even today," Saini said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister also laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the Bougainvillea Garden here and saluted the brave soldiers who laid their lives during the Kargil war.

Recalling the 1999 Kargil War, Mann said the entire nation had come together in unity with a deep sense of patriotism during that time.

He said that Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the extraordinary bravery of India's armed forces during the war.

Mann said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Indian soldiers displayed unparalleled courage, heroism and sacrifice during hostile circumstances.

He said that despite immense challenges, the Army gave a crushing defeat to the Pakistani intruders in the areas of Kargil, Dras, and Batalik in July 1999.

Mann said such exemplary bravery displayed by soldiers has no parallel in world history. He said that these heroic deeds continue to inspire our youth to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve the motherland with zeal.

He further said the country will forever remain indebted to its brave sons who guard the borders under extreme weather conditions -- be it scorching heat or freezing cold.

During the event, Mann briefly interacted with NCC cadets and cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali.

He encouraged them to join the armed forces to protect the unity and integrity of the nation.

Minister of Defence Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters Mohinder Bhagat was also present on the occasion.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.