Kargil Vijay Diwas: Punjab CM Mann pays tributes to soldiers

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil conflict on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

"We salute the valour and sacrifice of all the brave soldiers who wrote an unparalleled chapter of bravery in the 1999 Kargil War. Their spirit and courage will always be remembered," said Mann in a post in Punjabi.

The chief minister also laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the Bougainvillea Garden here and saluted the brave soldiers who laid their lives during the Kargil war.

Minister of Defence Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters Mohinder Bhagat was also present on the occasion.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war. PTI CHS RHL