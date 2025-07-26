Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises extraordinary valour, steadfast determination of our jawans: Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the extraordinary valour and steadfast determination of the country's jawans, and paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 conflict.

Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens, she asserted.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

कारगिल विजय दिवस के अवसर पर मैं मातृभूमि के लिए प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले वीर सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती हूं। यह दिवस हमारे जवानों की असाधारण वीरता, साहस एवं दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। देश के प्रति उनका समर्पण और सर्वोच्च बलिदान देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा।

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.