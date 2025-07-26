'Kargil War legacy inspires us to uphold values of unity, resilience, patriotism': Manipur Guv

Imphal, Jul 26 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday asserted that the legacy of Kargil War inspires people to uphold the values of unity, resilience and patriotism.

He was speaking at an event in Imphal organised to commemorate the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"We remain eternally indebted to the valiant heroes of our armed forces. On this day, we celebrate the victory of India against terrorism and acts of war against our country. This day is a commemoration of our victory against external aggression in Kargil in 1999. It is a solemn tribute to the unwavering spirit and the courage of Indian armed forces.

"The legacy of Kargil inspires us to uphold the values of unity, resilience and patriotism. The battles fought in the extreme conditions of the icy mountains of Kargil reflect the determination and courage and selfless sacrifice of our soldiers. Each year, this day reminds the nation of those who stood fearlessly in the face of adversity," he said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas ensures their sacrifices area never forgotten, Bhalla said.

"Through remembrance and respect we pass on their stories of their valour to the future generation. Seven soldiers from Manipur sacrificed their lives for our motherland in the Kargil War," he said.

With the stand that India will always defend its integrity and fight against any act of war or terrorism, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 this year, he added.

It was a response to the tragic incident of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism that killed many innocents at Pahalgam. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from where attacks towards India were planned and executed. The mission which destroyed nine terror sites is a testament of India's anti-terrorism stand, Bhalla said.

"While standing in solidarity with families of those who lost their lives while defending our country, I would also like to salute the brave soldiers of India who have sacrificed their lives while protecting our motherland," the governor added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to honour the heroes of Operation Vijay, which was launched by India to flush out Pakistani infiltrators from strategic peaks in the Kargil sector of Ladakh. Over 500 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict, reclaiming every inch of occupied territory. PTI COR ACD