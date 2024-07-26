Kargil War reaffirmed India's constant preparedness to defeat enemy designs: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the Kargil War reaffirmed India's constant preparedness to defeat enemy designs and highlighted India's capacity to confront surprises.

Addressing the Vijay Diwas celebrations here, he said, "Kargil War victory sent out a powerful message: whenever the integrity and boundaries of India are challenged, the entire nation rises unitedly to face and defeat its adversaries, regardless of the circumstances," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

He said the Kargil War also symbolised the highest values of secularism enshrined in the Indian ethos, as soldiers on the front lines transcended considerations of caste, creed, religion and region to fight for the country.

“One of the key points underscored by the Kargil War is Pakistan's enduring reluctance to accept the status of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as part of India since 1947. Despite large conventional wars in 1948 and 1965, followed by infiltration bids and a proxy war of a thousand cuts, Pakistan never reconciled with this reality. The Kargil conflict reinforced the necessity for India to adapt its political and military strategies," Singh said.

Post-Kargil, significant shifts occurred in India's approach, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, he said.

Under his leadership, the political dispensation granted the Army the autonomy to strike back based on their professional discretion and wisdom, the minister said.

"This change in strategy was evident in the surgical strikes and the response to the Pulwama attack, where Indian forces proactively penetrated enemy territory to dismantle sources of aggression. The defence budget was also substantially increased, with a notable allocation of Rs 6.22 lakh crore in the interim budget, signalling the government's priority on national security," Singh was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

India's defence sector, once a major importer, has now transformed into a significant exporter of defence equipment, he said.

The identification of 5,000 defence-related items that will no longer be imported marks a significant shift towards self-reliance, Singh said.

However, the Kargil War also taught India the importance of vigilance due to the unstable and inconsistent policies in Islamabad and the lack of coordination between Pakistan's political leadership and its military, the ministry said.

In Kashmir, post the abrogation of Article 370 and the revised defence approach, there has been a visible restoration of peace, reflected in the heavy turnout of tourists, he said.

The people of Kashmir have realised the tragic loss of three generations over a flawed dream of freedom propagated by vested interests, Singh said.

"Today, the youth of Kashmir are eager to seize the opportunities provided under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, recognising the importance of moving forward," he said.

As for PoJK, the resolution of 1993 and the unanimously adopted resolution of 1980 clearly state that PoJK is an integral part of India, Singh said.

"The only issue outstanding is how to retrieve it back to Kashmir. This enduring commitment underscores India's unwavering stance on the region and its determination to uphold its territorial integrity," he added.