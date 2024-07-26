Kargil War victory a symbol of Army's combat prowess and bravery: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jul 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the Indian Army wrote a new chapter in military history when it won the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan, which was fought in harsh high-altitude conditions, and the triumph was a testament to soldiers' combat prowess and bravery.

He asserted the Indian Army is one of the best defence forces in the world which now takes battle to enemy's territory.

Yadav maintained Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen the past and understands how to deal with neighbours.

"The Indian Army created a new history with the victory in the Kargil War and it is a testament to their bravery and prowess. Many a time in wars, the courage of the Army matters more than the weapons. Valour is an identity of India," Yadav emphasised.

The BJP leader was addressing a programme at Shaurya Smarak here on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Over the centuries, enemies entered India on some pretext or the other and adopted various methods to destroy it, but they did not succeed in their nefarious designs because of bravery displayed by the country's people, he stated.

India is the only ancient civilization that has survived, while those like Egypt and Rome have all perished, Yadav pointed out.

"India and Pakistan became two nations in 1947. If we compare them today, we see that India and its virtues stand apart. After 1965 and 1971, the two countries fought a war in 1999. When Atal Ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) was the Prime Minister, Pakistan tried to hoodwink him while India followed its 'dharma' (duty) as a neighbour. Ultimately, Pakistan was defeated in the Kargil War," the CM said.

Yadav asserted the country will never forget the supreme sacrifice made by Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict.

"Today, India can deal with its enemy by entering into their territory. The Indian Army is one of the best armies in the world, which knows how to deal with enemies," he emphasised and paid glowing tributes to fallen heroes.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

The chief minister said it was important to install the T-55 tank received as a war trophy from the Army in the Shaurya Smarak premises. Later, he inspected the permanent exhibition at the war memorial.