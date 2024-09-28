Karichal Chundan, rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club, bags Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Alappuzha, Sep 28 (PTI) The 'Karichal Chundan', rowed by the oarsmen of the famed 'Pallathuruthy Boat Club' clinched the 70th iconic Nehru Trophy at Punnamada lake here on Saturday.

In a photo finish race, the majestic ‘Karichal Chundan' (snake boat) touched the finishing line at 4.29785 while last year's champion 'Veeyapuram Chundan' clocked 4.29790 and came second.

This is the fifth consecutive victory of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club while the 16th victory for the Karichal Chundan.

Nadubhagam Chundan and Niranam Chundan came third and fourth respectively.

The banks of the scenic lake was thronged by cheering spectators, including foreigners from morning itself to witness the spectacular boat race which is considered to be one of the biggest water-sport events in the country.

The Nehru Trophy boat race was instituted to commemorate the visit of the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to the area and his boat ride in the lake. PTI RRT RRT ROH