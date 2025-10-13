Karjat yard remodelling, RRI set to improve train ops: Central Railway

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) The movement of long distance and suburban trains will be faster, smoother, safer and seamless at Karjat, located about 100 km from here, due to remodelling of its yard and launching of new Route Relay Interlocking system, a Central Railway official said on Monday.

CR chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said the long-awaited Karjat Yard Remodelling and New Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) system at Karjat Central Cabin has been operational since 6.30 pm on Sunday.

"It replaces one of the oldest operational RRI systems on Central Railway with a new make RRI, bringing safer, faster, and more reliable train operations. It is a major milestone to modernize and enhance operational efficiency," Nila said.

Karjat is a major station on Mumbai-Pune trunk route at the foothills of Khandala Ghat section. From Karjat's south end a route goes towards Pune, while a second one proceeds to Khopoli. On the north end, a route goes to Mumbai and another towards Panvel.

"A new fourth line laid between Karjat and Palasdari separates Khopoli branch movements from the main Ghat section, improving throughput, punctuality, and safety by eliminating conflicting movements. This will improve the suburban train movement as well," Nila said.

The works done as part of a Rs 74.53 crore project will enhance the train handling at the busy junction. Both Up and Down reception lines have been extended and standardized, allowing full-length goods trains to be received and dispatched on proper signals, the CPRO said.

"This ensures safer, smoother train operations and saves up to 10 minutes per train," Nila said.

Earlier, authorities had to hold up a train coming from Panvel side, if there was another train on the main line, but now simultaneous reception facility will allow them to receive trains from both the lines at a time, he pointed out.

"By remodelling and extending multiple lines and adding a new bi-directional line, the yard can now handle 25 per cent more train movements, including direct reception of freight trains from Panvel without crossing main lines," he said. PTI KK BNM