Karki's appointment as Nepal PM shining example of women empowerment: Modi

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki on assuming office, calling her appointment "a shining example of women empowerment."

Addressing a rally in the Manipur capital, Modi said, "I want to congratulate Karki on behalf of 140 crore Indians."

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Friday night became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government.

He added, "Karki occupying the top post of that country is an example of women's empowerment. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal."

Her appointment ended days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the anti-government protests.

The former chief justice, known for her integrity and plain-speaking, studied in Banaras Hindu University.