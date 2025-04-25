Karnakata-based humanitarian Madhusudan Sai awarded Fiji’s highest honour

Bengaluru, Apr 25 (PTI) Fiji’s highest honour, the ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji’, was conferred on Karnataka-based humanitarian Madhusudan Sai on Friday.

The award was presented by the President of Fiji, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, at a function held at the State House of Fiji, the official residence of the President.

Previous recipients of the ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji’ include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of India Droupadi Murmu.

In a press release issued by the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chikkaballapura, Sai stated: “This honour is a testament to the collective efforts of so many who have worked tirelessly to uplift and support communities across the country as well as the entire Pacific region.” According to the press release, Sai was conferred the award for establishing the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Fiji. PTI JR SSK ROH