Karnakata govt formulating policy seeking corporates to spend CSR funds on education: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the state government is formulating a policy wherein corporates will be mandated to spend their CSR funds on education.

Speaking at the 47th annual general meeting of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), he said, the world is looking at Bengaluru and Karnataka and therefore the growth of the city is very important. The government is committed to stand with the industry and provide all necessary assistance for growth.

"Our aim is to address the issue of employment. We are planning a policy wherein corporates will be mandated to direct their CSR funds to education this year. This will help address the employment issues," he said.

"We are also planning Karnataka model schools and urge corporates to come forward and adopt these schools. Jobs can be created only if there are job creators i.e. industry. We are also working out to introduce a cell to provide hassle free assistance for investors. We are also preparing a new tourism policy for Karavali to enhance the local economy," Shivakumar added.

In his address, BCIC President Designate Vineet Verma said, "We will continue to be the voice of the industry in the state and provide both Central and state governments with advice and suggestions to enhance the growth of industry. Our aim is to have a broader vision for Karnataka with regard to policy enhancement, review and streamlining of processes to ensure sustainable industry growth." PTI AMP KH