Karnal Assembly bypoll: Congress leader Tarlochan Singh files nomination

Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) Congress leader Tarlochan Singh on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the bypoll to the Karnal Assembly seat, which will be held on May 25 along with the general elections to 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Advertisment

For the bypoll, the ruling BJP has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the seat.

Sixty-nine-year-old Singh was accompanied by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan as he filed his candidature.

"Tarlochan ji filed his nomination from Karnal assembly seat as Congress candidate today," Bhan said over the phone.

Advertisment

In the 2019 assembly polls, Manohar Lal Khattar, who was then the state's chief minister, retained the Karnal seat defeating Singh.

Former head of the Haryana Minorities Commission, Singh said he joined the Youth Congress in 1982.

Saini, an MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha from Kurukshetra seat, was sworn in as the chief minister on March 12, replacing Khattar.

On March 13, Khattar resigned as an MLA from the Karnal assembly seat and on the same day, he was named as the BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat. PTI SUN RHL