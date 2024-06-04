Karnal assembly bypoll: Haryana CM Nayab Saini leading with 1,770 votes

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading with 1,770 votes over his nearest Congress rival Tarlochan Singh in the Karnal assembly seat, where bypolls where held last month, according to Election Commission trends.

Counting of votes for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and the Karnal seat in Haryana began at 8 am.

Chief Minister Saini is the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra.

Polling for the Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly constituency was held in the sixth phase of the general elections on May 25.

Saini was sworn in as the chief minister on March 12 replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar's resignation as MLA from Karnal had necessitated the by-election. He has been fielded by the BJP from the Karnal parliamentary seat.