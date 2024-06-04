Karnal assembly bypoll: Haryana CM Nayab Saini leads over Cong rival

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading over his Congress rival Tarlochan Singh by a margin of 13,668 votes in the Karnal assembly seat, where a bypoll was held last month, according to Election Commission data.

The bypoll was necessitated by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation as MLA.

Saini, the sitting Kurukshetra MP, was sworn in as the chief minister on March 12, replacing Khattar.

Polling for the Karnal assembly bypoll was held simultaneously with that for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state on May 25.

The counting of votes for the Karnal assembly bypoll and the Lok Sabha elections began at 8 am on Tuesday. PTI SUN VSD DIV DIV