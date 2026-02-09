Karnataka: 54 board, corporation chairpersons accorded Cabinet rank

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) The Karnataka government has granted Cabinet-rank status to 54 chairpersons of various boards, corporations, and authorities with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, the status will remain in force until further orders and applies to chairpersons currently holding office across a wide range of statutory bodies, development corporations, and regulatory authorities in the state.

The notification stated: "It is ordered that the chairpersons of the following corporations, boards, and authorities who are presently in office are accorded the status of state minister with immediate effect and until further orders." Among those granted state minister status are Mamata Gatti, Chairperson of Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation Limited, Mangaluru; N Rangaswamy, Chairperson of the Karnataka Zoo Authority, Mysuru; and Vadnal Jagadish, Chairperson of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board.

The order also covers B K Altaf Khan, Chairperson of Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Limited; Zuker Ahmed Khan, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Haj Committee; and Mohammed Ali Al Husseini, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Waqf Board, among others. PTI GMS SSK