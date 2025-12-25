Karnataka accident: Flames engulf bus with people watching from distance

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Dec 25 (PTI) The luxury sleeper bus involved in the Chitradurga accident that claimed at least nine lives was completely engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the air, while people watched from a distance, immediately after the accident, visuals from the spot show.

The visuals of PTI Videos from the spot show massive flames engulfing the bus that stood motionless as fire spread through the windows and roof, lighting up the surroundings amid dense smoke before the vehicle was completely gutted.

People were also seen recording visuals of the accident.

The bus, carrying 32 passengers and travelling to Gokarna from Bengaluru, was gutted in the collision, with most of the victims burnt alive inside the vehicle, according to police officials.

The charred remains of the bus were seen lying across the highway, with the roof caved in and metal frames twisted.

The visuals also show that the bodies of the deceased were being removed from the bus.

The vehicle was reduced to what appeared like a skeletal structure, with burnt debris scattered across the road as police personnel and the firefighters with protective gear were seen inspecting the bus, clearing the scattered debris.

Burnt fragments, personal belongings and vehicle parts were scattered across the stretch of the road.

With fire tenders stationed at the spot, heavy machinery, including cranes and earthmovers, were deployed to remove the mangled remains of the vehicle. The truck involved in the collision was seen being lifted and moved away from the highway using a crane.

Police personnel were seen inspecting the debris and trying to manage traffic, preventing onlookers from entering the accident zone. PTI AMP ADB