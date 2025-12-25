Karnataka accident: Proper investigation will be conducted to find out cause, says CM

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that a proper investigation will be conducted into the Chitradurga bus accident in which at least nine people were killed.

He expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

At least nine people were killed when a speeding container truck crashed into a private luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, near Hiriyur here at 2 am on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The bus was on its way to Gokarna from Bengaluru.

"My heart shook hearing the news of the horrific accident between a lorry (container truck) and a bus near Chitradurga in which many passengers were burnt alive. It is regrettable that the journey of those who were going home for the Christmas holidays ended in such a tragedy," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.

He said, "A proper investigation into the accident will be conducted, and the cause will be found out. I pray that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace. I also share the grief of the families of those who died in the accident." Expressing shock over the accident and loss of lives, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said, "I express my condolences to the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. May such tragedies not recur." Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and state BJP President B Y Vijayendra too have expressed shock over the incident. They have offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. PTI KSU ADB