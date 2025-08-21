Karnataka: Activist detained by police over hate speech complaint

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 21 (PTI) Activist Mahesh Shetty Timarodi was detained on Thursday over a hate speech complaint, police said.

A case was registered at the Brahmavar police station alleging that Timarodi made "derogatory remarks" against BJP leader B L Santhosh.

The president of the Udupi Rural BJP mandal later lodged a formal complaint seeking legal action.

A tense situation arose when police went to Timarodi’s residence in Ujire to take him into custody, but he was eventually detained.

Separate complaints have been filed against him, including a case on its own for allegedly leading an unauthorised gathering outside a private hospital in Ujire, another for assault on journalists covering the protest, and a third for issuing disparaging comments against the media.

Timarody has been at the forefront of a campaign alleging multiple killings and burials in Dharmasthala—claims now under probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). His statements and protests have drawn wide attention, bringing the temple town under intense media glare and political debate.

Police have not yet specified the legal provisions invoked in the "hate speech" case. The investigation is ongoing, they added.