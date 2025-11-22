Karnataka administration collapsing due to Cong infighting: State BJP chief

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Amid an alleged power tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra Saturday claimed the administration has completely collapsed and no development activity is taking place due to the infighting within the ruling Congress.

Vijayendra also rejected the allegations that the BJP was trying to fish in troubled waters in Karnataka and spreading misinformation about a power tussle within the ruling Congress.

"Claims about 'October revolution' and 'November revolution' were made by none other than the state's Congress ministers and MLAs," he said.

"We are not at all interested in this. We are very comfortable in the opposition. The mandate is very clear. People wanted the BJP to sit in opposition. They have given a clear majority to the Congress. We are not interested in the developments happening within the Congress party." He said the Karnataka BJP's only demand is that the state's issues be addressed on a priority basis.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP's claims.

Vijayendra alleged the Congress government in Karnataka has failed to fulfil the promises it made in its poll manifesto two-and-a-half years ago.

"The chief minister and the deputy chief minister are spending four days a week in Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is aiming for the CM's post... Because of their infighting, the entire cabinet and the ruling party's MLAs are camping in Delhi, which has had a direct impact on the administration.

"Because of their infighting, the entire administration has collapsed... What about Karnataka? They are least concerned about the people of Karnataka and their problems. Law and order is deteriorating day by day. Daylight robberies are happening. Murder is taking place," the state BJP chief claimed.

He said, "Not just the BJP, even the people of Karnataka feel they have been let down by the Congress government. They feel they have been ditched by the dispensation." Vijayandra also alleged "massive corruption" in the Karnataka government. "Karnataka has become an ATM for the Congress high command," he charged.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah government of being an "utter failure", he said, "the chief minister is claiming big achievements in the last two-and-a-half years. What achievement did they make when the administration has collapsed and there was no development activity happening in the state?" "Farmers are distressed. They are unable to give compensation to affected farmers in the flood-hit areas... They are unable to pay the salaries of the government employees. This is the financial situation of the state. But, Siddaramaiah is lying before the people of Karnataka," the BJP leader added.

Amid claims of the "intense power struggle", Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted that he would continue in office and also present state budgets in the future, prompting an "all the best" wish from his deputy and state Congress chief Shivakumar.