Karnataka: Amit Singh takes charge as DIG-western range

Mangaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) Amit Singh, the newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of police (western range), officially assumed office on Monday, police said.

Singh takes over charge from Chandragupta IPS, who has been transferred to Bengaluru.

After assuming charge, Singh said the department would adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related crimes and communal violence. All types of illegal activities will be curbed, including cyber crimes. There will be increased vigilance and monitoring efforts in tackling cybercrimes, he said.

Dakshina Kannada district Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth and Udupi district SP Arun Kumar were present at the occasion. PTI MVG MVG KH