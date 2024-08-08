Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh sign MoU to minimise human-wildlife conflict

Bengaluru/Amaravati, Aug 8 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday said Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a formal institutional arrangement between the forest departments of the two states to minimise human-wildlife conflict.

The two states have agreed to deploy an expert team for elephant capture, mahout training programmes in running elephant camps, knowledge transfer, Standard Operating Procedures for darting, capturing (animals) , nutrition and food, and workshops and seminars, the minister told reporters after a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh K Pawan Kalyan, who holds the forest portfolio.

Kalyan met Khandre in Bengaluru to resolve issues arising out of elephant movement between the two states. He also had a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Andhra Pradesh has requested for eight kumki (trained captive) elephants. We need to have a coordination between the two states. So far we have transferred 62 kumki elephants. Twelve were transferred to Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and other states,” Khandre explained.

He added that there is no question of parting with elephants that take part in Jamboo Savari during Dasara.

“We have 103 kumki elephants in our camps. It won’t help them if we transfer them immediately. What we have told them is that they have to train their mahouts. The rogue elephants in Andhra Pradesh are troubling many people and destroying crops. As a relief measure, our team or, whatever expertise we have, will be sent there either for darting, veterinary and other assistance,” the minister said.

The AP deputy chief minister requested the cooperation of the Karnataka government as the movement of elephants from the neighbouring state's border districts to Andhra Pradesh is increasing.

"I am happy as the Karnataka government is extending cooperation to solve these issues, especially by agreeing to give eight kumkis to Andhra Pradesh," Kalyan said in an official release.

Among other issues discussed, the Janasena party chief said that Karnataka has seized illegal red sanders worth Rs 140 crore and the two governments will come to a decision on this issue after further deliberations.

They also discussed how to save the forests by using technology, including possibly incorporating satellite surveillance, in the future.

Following Khandre's request for the speedy renewal of land leases in pilgrimage centres, the actor-politician noted that Karnataka's request for suitable land to build facilities for its pilgrims who frequent Tirupati and Srisailam temples will be forwarded to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the cabinet.