Karnataka Assembly and Council pass Palace Grounds bill amid din

Bengaluru, Mar 21 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly and Council on Friday passed the Bengaluru Palace (Utilisation and Regulation of Land) (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to assert the state government’s control over the expansive Palace Grounds, spanning 472 acres and 16 guntas here.

On January 24, the state cabinet decided to reject the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for acquiring nearly 16 acres of land within the Palace Grounds. Subsequently, the government issued an ordinance on January 29 to formalise this decision.

According to the state government, granting TDR for the Bangalore Palace Grounds would not align with the state's best interests.

The bill said that part of the land which was acquired under the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996, was sought to be utilised for an infrastructure project to the extent of 15 acres 17.5 gunta, out of which only 1217.41 square meters has been actually utilised.

It also said that no TDR under section 14B of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act will apply to the land 'vested with the Government' pursuant to the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996.