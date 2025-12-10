Karnataka Assembly briefly adjourned after sound system malfunction

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 10 (PTI) Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday was forced to briefly adjourn the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after a malfunction of the sound system in the House.

The microphones on the Speaker’s table, as well as those on the tables of Ministers and members, went dead during the tabling of Bills in the Assembly.

The malfunction occurred shortly after Khader rebuked the ruling Congress members for not responding with "ayes" when the Bills were put to a voice vote, following objections from opposition BJP members, including Suresh Kumar, about the lack of response from the treasury benches.

BJP members took a dig at the ruling Congress, saying the sound system failure "reflects the government’s functioning." They also commented that the Speaker was being silenced for rebuking ruling party members, which provoked laughter in the House.

As the sound system could not be immediately restored, the Speaker adjourned the House for ten minutes. Proceedings resumed shortly after the system was repaired. PTI KSU SSK