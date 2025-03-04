Karnataka Assembly briefly disrupted as BJP alleges cameras not showing its speakers during session

Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) The Karnataka Legislative Assembly was briefly disrupted on Tuesday as the opposition BJP alleged discrimination, claiming that cameras covering the proceedings were not showing their party members when they spoke in the House.

They pointed out that during the coverage, the cameras focused on the Speaker whenever opposition MLAs were speaking, whereas this was not the case when ruling party legislators or ministers took the floor.

When the Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, pressed for a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), his deputy Arvind Bellad pointed out to the Speaker that Ashoka was not being shown on television screens while speaking.

He questioned whether there were instructions not to cover the opposition, saying, "The whole House is shown, the ruling side and ministers are shown, even the Chair and the Speaker are shown. But when the Leader of the Opposition is speaking, he is not shown. He is speaking on an important issue, and people should know." Bellad also noted that this issue was raised during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday.

Several BJP MLAs, including C C Patil and Sunil Kumar, supported his concerns.

Speaker U T Khader attempted to reassure them, suggesting that it could be a technical issue and promising to instruct officials to resolve it.

Ashoka reiterated that the issue had been brought up in the BAC meeting and that even members of the media had pointed out that opposition protests were not being shown in the House.

"Whoever is speaking at a given time should be shown. But instead, others are being focused on. This doesn’t seem like a technical issue—it looks like an instruction problem," he said.

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal questioned whether there was a deliberate ban on showing opposition members.

When Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil later stood to speak, he was immediately shown on TV. Pointing this out, opposition members accused the government of a deliberate "adjustment," alleging that only opposition leaders were being ignored.

BJP MLAs, including Yatnal, Sunil Kumar, C C Patil, Bellad, and Ashoka, insisted that the issue be resolved before proceedings continued. "If it’s a technical issue, get it fixed immediately... tighten the nuts and bolts," they told the Speaker.

At this point, Minister Priyank Kharge interjected, alleging that the practice of not showing opposition speakers was first introduced in Parliament under BJP rule and later implemented in the Assembly by former Speaker Kageri during the BJP's tenure.

He further accused the BJP of avoiding discussions on real issues, stating, "What you are saying is already on record and covered by the media. Don’t create an unnecessary issue just for publicity." This led to a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition benches.

Bellad alleged that the House proceedings, previously covered by the Department of Information and Public Relations, were now being handled by Congress workers. "I am making a serious allegation," he asserted.

Ministers H K Patil and Kharge strongly objected to this claim. Kharge urged Bellad to speak responsibly and reiterated his point about parliamentary coverage, further escalating the argument between both sides.

Despite the Speaker's repeated attempts to continue proceedings while assuring the BJP that he would personally look into the camera coverage issue, the House was eventually adjourned for ten minutes.

When the session resumed, Speaker Khader attributed the problem to technical issues and assured members that he had instructed officials to rectify it as soon as possible. PTI KSU SSK KH