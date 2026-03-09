Karnataka Assembly congratulates Indian team for winning T20 World Cup

Bengaluru, Mar 9 (PTI) The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday congratulated the Indian Cricket team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, stating that the remarkable triumph brought glory to the whole country.

Soon after the obituary reference, Speaker U T Khader read out the congratulatory message on behalf of the House.

"The Indian cricket team's outstanding victory in the T20 World Cup final, held on March 8, is a most happy occasion. It has brought glory for the whole country. This House congratulates the Indian cricket team, all its staff and all those who cooperated for the team's victory," Khader said in the congratulatory message.

All House members echoed the congratulatory message by thumping their desks as a mark of their approval and appreciation.

India won the T20 World Cup, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final held in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The state legislature's budget session, which began with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presenting the Budget on March 6, is scheduled to conclude on March 27. PTI KSU KH